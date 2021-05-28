Cancel
Japan to allow residents from Myanmar to extend stay

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Norwalk Hour
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan will allow residents from Myanmar to stay an additional six months as an emergency measure as a violent military-led crackdown continues in the Southeast Asian country, officials said Friday. The measure covers 35,045 Myanmar nationals living in Japan, including 13,963 working under a government-sponsored internship program,...

www.thehour.com
Toshimitsu Motegi
Aung San Suu Kyi
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Junta#Ap#Southeast Asian#U N#Japanese#Asean
