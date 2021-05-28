Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Friends Reunion memes: The best reactions to the show

By Lucy Morgan
Cosmopolitan
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been rushing to tweet their best memes in response to HBO's Friends: The Reunion episode, which aired in the UK on NOW TV and Sky yesterday (27 May). The main six cast members (David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow) were joined by a host of celebrity super-fans, from Lady Gaga to Justin Bieber. And while it's fair to say the cast got pretty emotional, the fans' reactions were on another level entirely. Here are the best reactions to Friends: The Reunion, in meme form, naturally.

www.cosmopolitan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Paul Rudd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes#Friends Reunion#Hbo#Cosmopolitan#Hbo#Jen David#Jedizombiemedia#Ahhvee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meme
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV & VideosNew York Post

The painful cast injury that ‘Friends’ kept secret for decades

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the “Friends: The Reunion” special on HBO Max. In a harrowing incident that was kept hush-hush for decades, a 1996 episode of “Friends” took a turn when star Matt LeBlanc took a “cringe-worthy” fall while filming — and paramedics had to rush him to the hospital in excruciating pain.
TV & Videosgalaxyreporters.com

Box Office Collection Made By Friends First Season VS Friends Reunion

As the Friends Reunion bought a lot of emotion to the audience with some of the heart-touching moments. But the show also bought something else to the six stars of the show. Which was a major payday. All the stars or the cast for the show had to pay a lot for the telecast of the Friends Reunion on HBO Max. The show got aired on HBO Max on May 27.
TV Seriesnewschant.com

‘Friends’ Cast Share Behind-the-Scenes ‘Reunion’ Special

The actual reunion! While followers have been thrilled to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc collectively once more on HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, it was the actors themselves who have been much more excited. “It was a sucker punch in the...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How much Jennifer Aniston was paid for the “Friends” reunion

On May 27, fans of “Friends”Experienced one of the most anticipated moments: the reunion of the cast for the first time since the series ended in 2004. From the original studios Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Y Jennifer Aniston They shared the funniest anecdotes, but how much did they charge for it?
TV Seriesthequintessentialman.com

The Friends Reunion: What Worked & What Missed the Mark

The highly-anticipated Friends reunion, a.k.a. “The One Where They Get Back Together”, premiered on HBO Max on May 27. Speaking of 27, it’s been that many years since the show aired back in 1994. (Sorry.) Read our breakdown below to find out what worked and what made us feel like we’d just eaten some of Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

It's time to ditch the discourse over Friends in wake of the reunion special

Friends: The Reunion was good, but it was also a reminder that there’s very little, if anything, left to say about this show, says Angela Watercutter. "Perhaps it’s time to say goodbye to Friends," says Watercutter. "No, no one has to stop watching reruns when there’s nothing else worth the time—it’s not like you can avoid them, anyway. And no, this isn’t a screed about how it’s a bad show that no one should discover, or rediscover, ever again. This is about the discourse; the constant dredging up of the 1990s Thursday night sitcom every few months to relitigate its merits and shortcomings. Friends is a good show. It does not, however, need to spark this much conversation....If there’s one thing Friends: The Reunion is missing, it’s a substantive conversation about Friends. The reunion special was, ostensibly, created to capitalize on the show’s resurgence and lure subscribers to HBO Max, but in addition to memes and BuzzFeed quizzes, the discourse about the show has brought to the fore its shortcomings: its lack of racial diversity, its less-than-stellar treatment of queer issues, its recurring jokes about Monica’s weight. None of those things get addressed here; though there is a somewhat awkward segment full of people all over the world talking about how much they love the show while avoiding the fact that many weren’t represented in it. Perhaps that’s a lot to ask of a touchy-feely TV special hosted by Everybody’s Biggest Fan James Corden, but if there would be any reason to continue talking about Friends, that would be it. (And truly, there’s room to have a discussion about the fact that Friends was progressive for its time and use it as a signpost for how much things have changed.) Instead, Friends: The Reunion involved a lot of cameos (Lady Gaga singing 'Smelly Cat'! Justin Bieber for some reason!) and not-surprising confessions (David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston did crush on each other! People hated Marcel the monkey!), all of which amount to a send-off rather than just a celebration. That’s the way it should be. Nostalgia has been getting a lot of folks through the Covid-19 lockdowns and subsequent isolation. Watching a show like Friends not only reminds people of a time when luxuriating in coffee shops and sharing beers was possible, it also reminds them that they once watched Friends during less fraught periods. Friends: The Reunion itself was delayed by Covid, and now that it’s here, it serves as a healthy reminder that sometimes it’s OK to honor a beloved thing and move on."
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Jennifer Aniston Posts Photos From Backstage Of The ‘Friends’ Reunion, Including A Surprising Reaction From David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston is usually pretty particular with what she chooses to share on her Instagram feed. However, it’s not much of a surprise to see her post a few photos from behind the camera of the wildly popular Friends reunion, now airing on HBO Max. Aniston posted a series of photos and selfies, and one, in particular, has a pretty funny reaction from David Schwimmer sitting next to guest star Justin Bieber and his wife, Haley Baldwin Bieber.
MoviesDerrick

'Friends' reunion director wishes people were kind to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry is fine, thank you very much. So says the director of "Friends: The Reunion," who wishes people would stop being "unkind" to the actor. Fellow "Friends" cast member Matt LeBlanc has also generated a lot of buzz after he went viral for a particular pose he struck during the recent HBO Max special.
TV Seriestechadvisor.com

The Friends reunion proves the power of nostalgia for streaming

It seems that viewers were in agreement, with the show pulling in 29% of US streaming households on opening night, a figure very close to Wonder Woman 1984, which released on Christmas Day (via Variety). That’s not even counting international syndication – such as in the UK where the reunion was broadcast on Sky and Now.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

What did the Friends reunion teach me? That global fame is the opposite of happiness

At a time when the whole world is stuck in second gear and it hasn’t been our day, our week, our month or especially our year, the Friends reunion felt unavoidable. I may have been the only one who didn’t want a new episode. I don’t need to see Ross shouting “Hashtag not all men!” across Central Perk. I think we need to be honest and admit he and Rachel are divorced now and she has finally realised that no one is ever going to love her more than tech billionaire Gunther, who has created an app to identify the closest coffee shop with a big empty sofa.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Gwyneth Paltrow Had the Best Reaction to This Meme of Herself and Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow dated Ben Affleck on and off from 1997 to 2000. After their split, Affleck began dating Jennifer Lopez, who he's recently reunited with and is reportedly seeing again. Paltrow's owns wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, decided to poke fun at the founder's ex in a recent Instagram post: The account shared a meme of Affleck whispering something into Paltrow's ear with the words “gemini szn” on Paltrow and “mercury in retrograde” on Affleck.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Dang, the 'Friends' Cast Got Paid So Much for Their Reunion Special

In case you're the one person in the world who missed it, the cast of Friends got together for a celeb-packed reunion special over on HBO Max. And, um, they did not do it for free. Apparently HBO shelled out some major money to get Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc on board for the special. How much, you asked? That'd be *at least* $2.5 million EACH, according to Variety (via Us Weekly), who originally reported this news all the way back in 2020 when the reunion was first announced.