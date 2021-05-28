Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Funtown Splashtown USA to reopen for Memorial Day weekend

newscentermaine.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily-owned Funtown Splashtown USA has been running for almost six decades. 2020 was the first year the park wasn't open seven days a week during the summer.

www.newscentermaine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Manhattan Beach, CADaily Breeze

Roundhouse Aquarium hosts reopening celebration is this weekend

The Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center’s will host a reopening celebration this weekend. The aquarium, at the end of the Manhattan Beach pier, officially reopened to the public in April, but coronavirus restrictions at the time didn’t allow for such a gathering. But now that the state has lifted nearly all...
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Memorial Pool reopens

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People can once again take a dip in Bethlehem's Memorial Pool. Officials held a reopening ceremony Friday for the pool at Monocacy Park on Illick's Mill Road. They say it originally opened in 1956, and was last used in 2017. The redesigned pool complex features three pools,...
Lifestylesweetwaternow.com

Yellowstone Sees 50% Visitation Increase Over 2019 Memorial Day Weekend

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — Park-wide vehicle entries through the Memorial Day weekend showed a 50 percent increase over the same weekend in 2019, according to a press release from the Yellowstone National Park Affairs Office. This year is compared to 2019 because in 2020, during the same time frame, only...
TravelPosted by
WestfairOnline

Playland Park set to reopen this weekend

Playland Park will open Saturday, June 26, at noon after its previous summer season was canceled last year due to the implementation of Covid-19 precautions. While the amusement park has been closed, the beach, boardwalk and nature preserve had stayed open during their normal operating times over the past year.
Saco, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

The History of The Astrosphere, Funtown Splashtown’s Most Unique Ride in Saco, Maine

I remember the first time I walked by the Astrosphere during my first ever trip to Funtown USA back in 1982, before there was such a thing as Splashtown, Dragon's Decent, Excalibur, or even Thunderfalls log flume. I was 11-years-old and the booming sounds coming from inside the dome had me both curious and cautious. No one would tell me what was inside. After some coaxing, I decided to ride the Astrosphere and it was an experience that lives with me 40 years later.
Lifestylemacaronikid.com

Dino Safari USA Open 5 Weekends ONLY

When you're out in the Hamptons your usual radius of events is within the Hamptons. Boy am I glad I ventured out of my comfort zone!!! When Dino Safari contacted Macaroni Kid Hamptons and offered a media pass I jumped on the chance! Me and my three kids hopped in the car and drove a little over an hour. When pulling into the Tanger Outlet Center in Deer Park, NY and actually seeing the Dino Safari set up, we were blown away. Note to everyone, if you have a long drive like we did to attend this event, FEAR NOT, there are bathrooms set up in the parking lot BEFORE you enter. You can easily park, go, and then pull up to the greeting station.
eastcountymagazine.org

137 OUTDOOR MOVIES IN 22 COUNTY PARKS: SEASON STARTS THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

May 24, 2017 (San Diego) -- Pack some popcorn and gather up family and friends for Summer Movies in the Park. The fun, family-friendly – and free! – series officially kicks off this season with “Moana” at Waterfront Park on Friday, May 26. Many showings coming up are at parks in East County, starting with a showing of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in Dos Picos Park in Ramona on Saturday, May 27.
ShoppingKTEN.com

TED’S BLUETOOTH SUNGLASSES MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SPECIAL!

Originally Posted On: Ted’s Bluetooth Sunglasses Memorial Day Weekend Special! – LUCYD eShop. Hey everyone, don’t know about you but I can’t believe it’s already Memorial Day Weekend 2021… not sure what happened to 2020, but I am excited for all the new beginnings starting this summer. One thing I have done a lot of the past year is multi-tasking. Not the “too many balls in the air” kind, more like the listening to music, audio books, and staying connected to friends and family on the phone (YES, actually making phone calls) kind. I am outdoors a lot, being that I live in South Florida, and discovering audio books, new music, and helping many friends and family to re-discover the phone, having the use of the amazing Lucyd Lyte Bluetooth Sunglasses has been amazing. Like many of you, my ears start to hurt after earbuds are squeezed in there too long, and not being able to hear things and people around me has always been an annoyance… you know the old shoulder shrug and pointing at your ears.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Eagle 106.3

‘Texarkana Fallen Bikers Memorial Wall’ 2021 Rally This Weekend

If you think you see a lot of bikes around town this weekend, you would be correct. This weekend it's the Texarkana Fallen Bikers Memorial Wall Four States Rally. The event is going on all weekend long, starting today Friday June 11 and going until Sunday, June 13. The event is taking place at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center located at 5200 Convention Plaza in Texarkana, Ar.
Birmingham, ALbirminghammommy.com

Weekend Rundown: Father’s Day Weekend

Father’s Day weekend in the Magic City is packed with lots of fun for the whole family… Soccer, live music and free admission to some of our area attractions!. Euphonious is Birmingham’s new music festival, taking place Father’s Day weekend (June 18-20) at the multi-million-dollar Henley Park Event Lawn at the newly-renovated Birmingham Zoo.
Food & Drinkshoodline.com

SF Eagle set to reopen in SoMa for Pride Weekend

Just in time for Pride Weekend, SoMa LGBTQ+ bar SF Eagle (398 12th St.) has announced it will reopen Friday after an 18-month pandemic induced temporary closure. SF Eagle made the announcement on its Facebook page. "SF Eagle reopens this Friday, June 25th," wrote SF Eagle. To kick off the...
Hobbiesthedolphintalk.com

2021 Memorial Weekend Kids Fishing Tournament & Kite Flying Contest

The annual Memorial Day Kids Fishing Tournament, sponsored by the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce, had a great turn out, despite all the rain we have had! Approximately 48 kids showed up and gave it their very best! Many fished from the pier, and some along the banks of King Fisher beach and the little jetties. Winners for age group 3-5 were Danica Mendoza for most fish (16), Reagan Butler for smallest fish (2 ¼”), and Emery Kubenka for largest fish (15 ½”). Winners for age group 6-8 were Hunter Leiker for most fish (42), Faith Boysen for smallest fish (2 ¼”) and Jordan Butler for largest fish (20 ¼”). Winners for age group 9-12 were Marshall Plummor for most fish (32), Carrigan Pohler for smallest fish (2 ½”), and Morgan Butler for largest fish (23”). A HUGE thanks to POC Rod & Gun, The Two RV Park and Beacon 44 Seafood for their sponsorships and help. Also, a HUGE thank you to Brent Hart, Mike Overton and Debbie Michalek for their hospitality and help at the tournament. To see more pictures, go to our Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce Facebook page!
Denver, COWestword

Bar Dough Reopens Following Weekend Break-In

Chef Russell Stippich used the six-day closure to develop a new pizza, best paired with an Aperol spritz. Six days after a break-in caused over $350,000 in damage, Highland eatery Bar Dough reopened on June 10. "I'm excited to finally be able to just start running this restaurant," says chef Russell Stippich, who took the helm only two weeks before the 2020 restaurant shutdown.