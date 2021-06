The UConn School of Engineering today announced the creation of the Vergnano Institute for Inclusion, an endowed Institute funded by a generous gift from two UConn alumni, that will drive increased diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the engineering field by providing underrepresented students with access to scholarships, coaching and mentorship opportunities, training, and other critical career development resources within the School. This gift represents the largest DEI investment in the history of the UConn School of Engineering and is one of the largest single DEI investments in UConn.