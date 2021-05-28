Paycom Software's Richison, AMD's Su among highest paid CEOs

Want to get the DealBook newsletter in your inbox each day? Sign up here. Six of the 10 largest executive pay packages of all time were awarded last year. This and other findings come from a new survey of the 200 highest paid C.E.O.s at public companies conducted for The Times by Equilar, a consulting firm. “Even in a gilded age for executive pay, 2020 was a blowout year,” writes The Times’s Peter Eavis.