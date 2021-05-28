Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City mayor declares Stage 2 water shortage

By Sara Tabin
Salt Lake Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of Salt Lake City ramped up water restrictions on Thursday amid the state’s continuing drought. Mayor Erin Mendenhall declared a Stage 2 water shortage, after previously declaring a Stage 1 shortage in March. Only government entities, not residents, will be affected by the new regulations, according to a news release. All government facilities will have to stay within watering budgets and implement strategies to reduce wasted water, including not using sprinklers between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., said city spokeswoman Lindsey Nikola.

