Salt Lake City mayor declares Stage 2 water shortage

The mayor of Salt Lake City ramped up water restrictions on Thursday amid the state’s continuing drought. Mayor Erin Mendenhall declared a Stage 2 water shortage, after previously declaring a Stage 1 shortage in March. Only government entities, not residents, will be affected by the new regulations, according to a news release. All government facilities will have to stay within watering budgets and implement strategies to reduce wasted water, including not using sprinklers between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., said city spokeswoman Lindsey Nikola.