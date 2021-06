Since when has there been a free market for vaccines in the European Union? The question is heard these days in the German media after it became known that a luxury hotel complex in Sardinia (Italy) paid for the plane trip of its hundred employees to Munich, the capital of Bavaria, to be vaccinated there. The answer is that it does not exist, it is not legal, but it has happened. And no less than in “strict Germany”, as the Italian public television program RAI3 calls it, which uncovered the case on May 30. The manager of the Forte Village complex appears saying that, given the slowness of the Italian public health system, his company had decided to contract the vaccination in Germany to create “a protective environment” for its guests this summer.