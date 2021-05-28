Cancel
Outdoors: This weekend is a prime time for fishing

Cover picture for the articleIt is a holiday weekend and things are looking great for fishing. Aside from some forecasted rain, water temperatures will be just about perfect and the fish will be biting. This is the time of year when all species are easily caught. It may not be the best for some, but across the board, there may be no better time to wet a line. The water is not warm enough yet to shut trout down, yet warm enough to have other species move into the shallows.

