Outdoors: This weekend is a prime time for fishing

Enjoy the latest report from Bob La Londe, owner of CNC Molds in Yuma (http://wwwCNCMOLDS.com) when he wrote, “My regular fishing buddy sent me a text message saying he was headed out and if I wanted to go be at his house by 4:00 p.m. Well I was a bad backseater. I didn't show up till 4:05. He already had his boat out of the garage and the truck was idling waiting for me to get there. He said he wanted to try the evening topwater bite at one of my favorite topwater fishing areas. Of course we didn’t want to burn it up running through their flipping and cranking and incoming and club-oing and whatnoting, so we finished some other areas in the same general area to start out with. He picked up a keeper throwing a jerk bait and I caught a short and fat not quite a keeper. It was one of those tournament heartbreakers when you’re trying to get that fit fish to finish a limit. Probably a pound and a half little football that was only 12 and ½ in. long. I actually showed him a whole area in one of his fishing spots that he had never seen before. That’s kind of fun.