Flying over Memorial Day? Expect long lines at airports

Frankly, I’m not sure which is more surprising – that this long-standing feud has finally come to an end, or that it happened so…peacefully. Orlando International Airport (MCO) had been in a multi-year argument with what was (well, until very recently) called Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) (but what had previously been called Melbourne International Airport for YEARS). MCO claimed that since the word “Orlando” was in both names, passengers were getting “confused” about which airport they were going to. And since MCO is just a handful of miles from the central Florida tourist area and Melbourne, on the state’s east coast (read: practically right next to the Atlantic Ocean), is about 70 miles from the same, MCO said that was a big deal (we wrote all about the battle, including how another tiny airport, in Sanford FL, was also involved, a few years ago, in this post).