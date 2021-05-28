Cancel
Flying over Memorial Day? Expect long lines at airports

msn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says people traveling for Memorial Day weekend should be patient because there will be long lines at U.S. airports. The Transportation Security Administration has been in a hiring surge so it can be ready for increased travel this weekend and over the...

www.msn.com
Austin, TXmyfoxzone.com

Austin airport sees second day of long TSA checkpoint lines

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, passengers at Austin's airport again faced long waits and large crowds at ticketing and TSA checkpoint lines, especially during the morning hours. Problems began on Friday, with many passengers experiencing a two-hour wait to get through security, plus additional wait times at ticketing. The Austin-Bergstrom...
LifestyleBirmingham Star

Memorial Day weekend see 7 million passengers in U.S. airports

In the run up to the Memorial Day weekend, nearly 2 million travelers passed through U.S. airports on Friday, making this the busiest day at airports since March 2020. The increase in travel follows news that as of Sunday, 50.5 percent of Americans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aerospace & DefenseWAR HISTORY ONLINE

Soldiers Lost On Flying Tiger Line Flight Are Finally Memorialized

Over 20 families gathered in May to witness the unveiling of a new memorial in Columbia Falls, Maine, dedicated to the victims of Flying Tiger Line Flight 739. Onboard were 107 people, all of whom remain missing as the aircraft was never found after its disappearance. As their deaths did not occur in the Vietnam combat zone, their names were not placed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, nor have they since been honored.
JobsBlock Island Times

Airport Line Service Attendant

FLIGHTLEVEL RHODE ISLAND – JOB DESCRIPTION. POSITION: Airport Line Service Attendant – Full-Time Seasonal. SUMMARY: The primary function of this position is to execute all related duties in support of Aircraft Ground Support activities. ESSENTIAL DUTIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned. • Coordinate and direct ramp movements...
Orlando, FLyourmileagemayvary.net

Long Standing Airport Feud Now Officially Ended

Frankly, I’m not sure which is more surprising – that this long-standing feud has finally come to an end, or that it happened so…peacefully. Orlando International Airport (MCO) had been in a multi-year argument with what was (well, until very recently) called Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) (but what had previously been called Melbourne International Airport for YEARS). MCO claimed that since the word “Orlando” was in both names, passengers were getting “confused” about which airport they were going to. And since MCO is just a handful of miles from the central Florida tourist area and Melbourne, on the state’s east coast (read: practically right next to the Atlantic Ocean), is about 70 miles from the same, MCO said that was a big deal (we wrote all about the battle, including how another tiny airport, in Sanford FL, was also involved, a few years ago, in this post).
Cambridge, OHYour Radio Place

Airport Corner #12: A Flying Forester

By: Carl La Rue, local pilot & businessman. News, facts and personal opinion, speaking for himself and not as a representative of the airport or this website. May was a relatively slow month at the Cambridge Municipal Airport measured in recorded runway operations—logged by an employee on hand to see them. Due to financial constraints there is usually only one employee on duty to answer phones, refuel commercial planes, perform the myriad of government mandated checks of refueling and safety equipment, monitor airport use and—oh yeah—mow the grass (per FAA specifications!).
Lifestylemadeiraislandnews.com

MOVEMENT AT MADEIRA AIRPORT WITH LONG LINES AT THE ‘CHECK IN’ (WITH VIDEO)

Saturday was a day of considerable movement at Madeira Airport, with nearly fifty flights being carried out, divided between departures and arrivals. Yesterday, a busy day with special emphasis in the morning, in which seven aircraft landed in the space of an hour, some of them having waited in the air before landing, the scenario in the departures was also one of great concern.
Columbus, INRepublic

Wings added to ‘Flying Boxcar’ at Columbus Municipal Airport

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Atterbury-Bakalar Air Museum volunteers have finished installing the outer wings on a C-119 “Flying Boxcar” aircraft which has been moved to a display site near Columbus Municipal Airport. The roughly 38,000-pound plane, which is not airworthy, was taken apart last year at an airport in Greybull, Wyoming,...
Lifestyleokotokstoday.ca

Planes to stop flying in fall at Okotoks airport

Planes will be no longer flying into or leave the Okotoks Air Ranch Airport as of sometime in the fall. “It is just not sustainable from a financial standpoint,” said Bill Pringle, a spokesperson for the Okotoks Air Ranch Limited Partnership on June 8. “It’s been like that from Day 1. They (the owners) just ran out of money and patience.
IndustryNew York Post

Airlines could start weighing passengers before boarding

In a measure that will likely irk flyers, airlines could soon require plus-sized passengers to step on the scale — or provide their weight — before boarding the aircraft. The initiative, which was outlined in a recent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advisory, strives to provide new data on average passenger weights as the current numbers reportedly don’t reflect today’s sky-high obesity rates in the US. In turn, this would help ensure aircrafts, especially the small ones, don’t exceed their allowable weight limit, View From the Wing reported.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Enplanements up at Alpena airport as comfort with flying grows

ALPENA — The $18 million promised to the Alpena County Regional Airport by the federal government will help officials prepare for the future, even as the present looks brighter for the travel industry, airport officials said this week. May enplanements at the airport flew close to pre-pandemic levels, according to...