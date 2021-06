Our intern, Joseph was on hand for the return of the Josh Abbott Band at Schroeder. Here is his recap. In-person concerts are back and let me tell you just how much I and others have missed them. I had the chance this past Saturday to attend the Josh Abbott Band concert at Schroeder dance hall and it did not disappoint. Finally, being able to be around the crowds with live music could not be sweeter let me tell you. If you were not able to be in attendance no worries ill catch you up and tell you about new opportunities, you will not want to miss coming up this week.