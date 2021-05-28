Cancel
Peter Gabriel Remixes ‘Biko’ for Amnesty International’s 60th Anniversary

By Michele Amabile Angermiller
Variety
 19 days ago
Amnesty International celebrates its 60th anniversary today by releasing a new visual titled “Freedom Flight 60.” Narrated by Nazanin Boniadi (“Homeland”) musician Angelique Kidjo, and Mia Maestro (“The Strain” and “Frida”), the film features a drone-created art display and was shot on location on Robben Island in Cape Town, Sydney Opera House, Jama Masjid Mosque, New Delhi, Plaza del Zócalo, Mexico City and at the Palais de Chaillot, Paris. “Freedom Flight” is soundtracked by a remastered version of “Biko” by Peter Gabriel (pictured above in 1986), himself an Amnesty International Ambassador.

