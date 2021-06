SAS, the global leader in analytics, announced today the appointment of Jenn Chase to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Jenn has elevated the role of the marketing function by working closely with her colleagues in Sales, Research and Development, and other areas to focus on the needs of our customers,” said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. “She is a leader who makes bold, smart choices that pay off immediately. Marketing is a big part of our growth engine, and Jenn recognizes the link between strong marketing strategies and business success.”