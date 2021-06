Credit to the clever bod who realised expiry dates on bank cards could be used for more than just ordering sh*t online. This is a cracker from Mastercard, which has teamed up with Conservation International to create The Wildlife Impact Gift Card. Mastercard turned the card expiry date into the date different wildlife species might go extinct. There's nothing plastic about the pre-paid virtual card that can be added to any mobile wallet, either. The gift cards were made from 100 per cent recycled materials, and $1 from each purchase will be donated to support Conservation International.