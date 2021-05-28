Cancel
Internet

Videoconferencing has been a lifeline, not a curse, for the industry – let’s keep it

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational travel has been significantly impacted and research has shown that two-thirds of business travellers expect to take fewer flights in the future. The workplace as we know it will also be a thing of the past, with fewer than one in five workers wanting to return to the office full time. For the PR industry, where communication is king, this means rather a lot of adjustment.

TechSpot

Opinion: Videoconferencing challenge looming

Editor's take: I think one of the biggest impacts of return-to-office will be related to something that arguably saved most businesses during the pandemic—videoconferencing. There’s little doubt that without our constant flow of Zoom, Webex, Teams, Meet, and other video-based meetings, our business (and personal!) lives would have been significantly more challenging.
The Independent

