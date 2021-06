Directed and co-edited by Sophy Romvari. Canada, 2020, 17 minutes. Available with subscription on MUBI. The way a film camera works is that the lens opens for just long enough to let the light reflecting off whatever you’re photographing enter the lens and burn an image on the emulsion coating the film in the camera. That chemical record is used to create a negative, which then can be used to create prints. In other words: when you photograph a person, what you create—before the image itself even—is a record of the light that touched them in that very moment. That light becomes the photograph, becomes a way of accessing what remains of the radiant instant of chemical reaction.