UK-based HMRC extends Open Banking to payroll payments
The UK’s tax department has gone live with a further step in embedding Open Banking into its operations, according to Global Government Fintech. After HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) introduced a ‘Pay by bank account’ option for people making online self-assessment tax returns, it has launched a similarly Open Banking-enabled option for PAYE (Pay-As-You-Earn) payments – tax paid direct from workers’ salaries. The department will further extend the Open Banking-enabled payment option to corporation tax and value-added tax (VAT). The overall aim is to make payments to government simpler and safer.thepaypers.com