Jacksonville's known for many things - America's largest city in the contiguous United States, Bold city, River city, and home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But there are some things we don't want to be known for and that includes the growing problem of gun violence. Last year alone, 554 people were shot in Jacksonville – about one person every 16 hours, 12 months a year. And these shootings – 42% more than the prior year – were also more deadly, as 22% more people died from their wounds.