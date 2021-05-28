Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Former SLO County deputy charged with child molestation

calcoastnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators arrested a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy on Wednesday on 17 felony counts of child sexual molestation. After receiving information of suspected child sexual abuse concerning multiple victims under the age of 14, deputies opened an investigation into 63-year-old James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande. The District Attorney’s Office then filed multiple charges related to lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 against Storton.

calcoastnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Arroyo Grande, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Sexual Abuse#Child Molestation#Slo#San Luis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Paul and Ruben Flores appear in court Monday afternoon, preliminary hearing set for July 6

Paul Flores, along with the father Ruben Flores, are both scheduled to appear in a San Luis Obispo County courtroom Monday afternoon for a pre-preliminary hearing. Paul Flores is accused of killing Kristin Smart, while his father is charged as being an accessory to the crime. The post Paul and Ruben Flores appear in court Monday afternoon, preliminary hearing set for July 6 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.