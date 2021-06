This article will discuss how the American Rescue Plan will affect some individual 2021 taxes. Child- and dependent-care-credit increases for 2021 only. The new law increases the amount of the credit for expenses for qualifying care. For 2021, eligible taxpayers can claim $8,000 for one qualifying individual or $16,000 for two or more qualifying individuals. A qualifying individual is a dependent under the age of 13, or a dependent of any age or spouse who is incapable of self-care who lives with the taxpayer. The adjusted gross income level at which the credit percentage starts to phase out is raised to $125,000.