State Assembly Approves Gonzalez Bill to Send Employers Committing Intentional Wage Theft to Prison
SACRAMENTO – When employers intentionally steal from their workers to boost their bottom line, they often face little or no consequences for their actions. Today, Assembly Bill 1003 by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) passed the State Assembly with unanimous, bipartisan support. The bill would make it easier for prosecutors to go after bad actors by increasing criminal penalties for predatory employers who intentionally steal wages by fraudulent or other unlawful means.eastcountytoday.net