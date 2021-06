Hey guys , love the show. I'm 23 and have been dating a guy a few years older than me for about 4 months. He's a great guy and treats me amazing. My main dilemma is that he is a captain in the Air Force. I currently am working an internship which should translate easily into a career for me in my state. Is it worth it to continue the relationship knowing that he might be moving in 3 years? I don’t know if I’m willing to give up my career to move states and if we both could survive on his salary if I can’t find employment. Does anyone have any experience dating a man military and do you feel it is worth it?