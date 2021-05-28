Cancel
Saint Cloud, FL

City of St. Cloud says thank you to Prescriptions Unlimited’s Eric Lawson amid pandemic, issues proclamation

positivelyosceola.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Thursday’s City of St. Cloud council meeting, the city took the time to say thank you to someone who has been integral in helping the community and its first responders stay safe during the COVID -19 pandemic. That someone is Eric Lawson, owner of Prescriptions Unlimited in St. Cloud. Along with that thank you came a very heartfelt proclamation from City of St. Cloud Mayor Nathan Blackwell, which named May 27. 2021 as Eric Lawson Day.

www.positivelyosceola.com
