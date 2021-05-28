Cancel
Memorial Day 2021: Which department stores, restaurants, grocery stores are open; what is closed?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008gOI_0aEUWDJm00

Memorial Day is Monday and with it comes the unofficial beginning of summer.

To honor those who died in service of their country, federal and state government offices close. To kick off the summer season, department stores stay open. Here’s a list of what will be open and what will be closed on Memorial Day.

Department stores open on Memorial Day

Some stores may have holiday hours, but most stores are open regular hours.

Grocery stores open on Memorial Day

  • Save a Lot:
  • Costco is closed on Memorial Day

Restaurants open on Memorial Day

Hours may vary. Check with your local restaurant. Some restaurants are takeout/delivery only.

Movie theaters open on Memorial Day

Most theaters are open regular hours on Memorial Day. Here is a list with links to their website so you can check if your neighborhood cinema is open and what COVID-19 safety measures may be in place.

What is closed?

Here is what will be closed on Monday:

  • Banks
  • Courts
  • Federal buildings
  • Post offices
  • Schools
  • The stock market

