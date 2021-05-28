Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York father accused of raping three 13-year-old girls during daughter’s sleepovers

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PrZ3_0aEUWAfb00

NEW YORK — Police in New York are offering up to a $3,500 reward in the search for a Queens man accused of raping three girls whom his daughter had invited over for sleepovers, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WNBC and WPIX, investigators believe Dwayne Gordon, 41, of Queens, raped the victims, who are all 13 years old, during sleepovers at his Springfield Gardens home. The rapes occurred “on several occasions” from October 2020 through May, the outlets reported.

The TV stations, citing unnamed police sources, also reported that Gordon drugged the girls.

Gordon, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to WPIX.

If you have any information about Gordon’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
49K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Springfield, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Rapes#Crime Stoppers#Black Hair#Wnbc#Wpix#Queens Nypd105pct#Nypd#Nypdtips#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

6-year-old boy shot dead in Florida; 7 detained

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy died Tuesday after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head in Florida, authorities said. According to ActionNewsJax, the incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. at a home on Allene Road in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore neighborhood. Emergency crews attempted to save the child but pronounced him dead at the scene, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

15-year-old arrested after police find AR-15 style rifle in backpack

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they recently made an arrest that likely kept others out of harm’s way. Police said officers were called out to Venable and Mills streets on June 12 due to multiple calls about “unruly juveniles” in the area. While patrolling the area, officers saw a group of people running from a nearby parking lot and then shortly after, multiple gunshots.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chicago mass shooting: 5 hurt, 1 critically, after shots fired in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO — At least five people were injured Tuesday night when gunfire erupted in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said. According to WBBM-TV and the Chicago Sun-Times, the incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on West Monroe Street. A shooter or shooters opened fire on a group of people, wounding a 29-year-old woman and four men, ages 40, 39, 38 and 33, the Sun-Times reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.