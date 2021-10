The Office of Scholarly Communications and the Honors College invite all honors undergraduate students to attend one of two in-person Open House events. The first will be offered from 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, in Mullins Library Room 464, and the second will be offered from 2-4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, in Gearhart Hall Room 310. Students can drop by to learn about the U of A's institutional repository, ScholarWorks@UARK, and receive information about submitting their honors thesis. No appointment is necessary, and swag bags will be provided while supplies last.

