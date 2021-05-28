Protecting Mississippi River Key Focus of IL Fund
A bipartisan effort to extend a conservation fund in Illinois continues ahead of next week’s budget deadline. Supporters in the Legislature say residents across the state should realize the bill’s environmental benefits, including water quality. At stake is funding for a 20-year-old program now known as the Partners for Conservation Fund, which supports better land-management practices, including in agriculture. Rep. Tim Butler – R-Springfield – said that from urban areas to rural communities, the program is key to protecting natural resources.www.illinoisnewsnow.com