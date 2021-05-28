Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Protecting Mississippi River Key Focus of IL Fund

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bipartisan effort to extend a conservation fund in Illinois continues ahead of next week’s budget deadline. Supporters in the Legislature say residents across the state should realize the bill’s environmental benefits, including water quality. At stake is funding for a 20-year-old program now known as the Partners for Conservation Fund, which supports better land-management practices, including in agriculture. Rep. Tim Butler – R-Springfield – said that from urban areas to rural communities, the program is key to protecting natural resources.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Urban Areas#Legislature#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Vermilion County, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Suit Seeks to Protect National Scenic Middle Fork River

Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul have filed a lawsuit over the disposal of coal ash at the former Vermilion Power Station. Lacy and the Attorney General have also filed a motion to enter an agreed interim order that requires Dynegy to, among other things, create a safety emergency response plan for the site.
Iowa Statetelegraphherald.com

Iowa man raising conservation funds during Mississippi River paddling trip to visit Dubuque

An Iowa man paddling down the Mississippi River to raise awareness and funds for clean water and conservation projects will visit a Dubuque museum on Friday, June 18. Hank Kohler, of Ames, set off from East Leaf Lake in Minnesota on June 3 on a 2,100-mile trip to the Gulf of Mexico and is raising funds for the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Take CAARE initiative, according to a press release. The initiative’s acronym stands for Conservation Action through Advocacy, Research and Engagement and is recruiting area high school students for involvement in conservation programs.
PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

Environmental Protection Needs More Funding

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has been woefully underfunded for years. This is primarily due to a Republican controlled state legislature, which has consistently pushed for DEP budget cuts. Unless Gov. Tom Wolf makes environmental funding a priority in current budget negotiations, the status quo will continue. The commonwealth...
TrafficPosted by
WDBO

Bison Bridge over Mississippi River could be boon for the heartland

NEW YORK — Each day, the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Illinois and Iowa carries 36,000 cars. But in the not-too-distant future, it may carry bison. Transportation officials in both states are studying plans that include possibly replacing the 55-year-old span. But rather than spend millions of...
Mississippi Statefreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Flashback: Crisis on the Mississippi River

FreightWaves Classics articles look at various aspects of the transportation industry’s history. If there are topics that you think would be of interest, please send them to fwclassics@freightwaves.com. The many industries that make up the world of freight have undergone tremendous change over the past several decades. Each week, FreightWaves...
Rock Rapids, IAnwestiowa.com

Federal funding could clean Rock River

ROCK RAPIDS—Water quality is one of the infrastructure areas the American Rescue Plan targets in its funding to localities, and Lyon County could use part of its cut to take on polluted rivers. The board of supervisors had yet to discuss the water-related projects before its June 8 meeting as...
Oshkosh, WIspectrumnews1.com

Group works to protect the Fox-Wolf River Basin

OSHKOSH, Wis.— A group in northeast Wisconsin is raising awareness for improving and protecting the Fox-Wolf River Basin. Leaders of the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance say the group is trying to improve and protect the quality of the waterways leading into Lake Winnebago and Lake Michigan. Jessica Schultz is the executive...
Mississippi Statenorthiowatimes.com

One4Water Mississippi canoe trip raising funds, awareness for clean water

Iowa native Hank Kohler paddled past Marquette and McGregor last week as part of his One4Water trip, a 3,500-mile effort to canoe the Mississippi River south to the Gulf of Mexico. The trip is a fundraiser for the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque, particularly its Take CAARE initiative, which stands for Conservation Action through Advocacy, Research and Engagement.
FestivalSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Celebrating Juneteenth with a march and flower release into the Mississippi River

More than fifty people attended Visual Movements' 2nd annual Juneteenth Commemoration "On Their Shoulders" on Saturday, June 19, 2021, starting with a march from the Old Courthouse to a poetry presentation and flower release into the Mississippi River. The federal holiday Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 when union soldiers brought news to the last slaves in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com.
Mississippi Statefox40jackson.com

Federal pandemic relief funds available for foster/former foster youth in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is distributing federal pandemic relief funds to foster and former foster youth. Three-point-three million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds is available for foster and former foster youth who are 14 through 26 years old. The money can be used to help with housing, education, transportation, utility bills, groceries, and other emergency assistance needs.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Protect the Yellowstone River

Recently, I opened Undammed Distilling Co. in Billings with the intent of producing high-quality spirits that honor the legacy of the longest free-flowing river in the lower 48 states — the mighty Yellowstone. I can think of no better way to honor the Yellowstone than to permanently protect it and several of its most cherished tributaries by passing the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, which Sen. Jon Tester introduced last November.
Conway, MARecorder

Info session to focus on South River Watershed management options

A virtual public information meeting on Wednesday will continue discussion on Ashfield and Conway’s river corridor planning and resiliency management for the South River Watershed. Registration for the Zoom meeting, set to start at 7 p.m., can be accessed at bit.ly/SouthRiverCorridorPlanning. Staff from the Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG),...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Low Mississippi River levels keep local boaters landlocked

When Rod and Pat Stalker, of Texas, brought their boat up the Mississippi River for a summer on the water, they didn’t intend to spend their days on the docks. But recent dry conditions have caused local Mississippi River levels to drop to their lowest in more than eight years, and the couple has been forced to keep their 45-foot Carver yacht docked at the Dubuque Marina.
Environmentlcnme.com

Coastal Rivers Offers Online Program on Protecting Water

Everyone lives in a watershed, or an area where water flows into a water body. This means everyone can help protect water quality. Water quality is critical for drinking water, recreational opportunities, land values, wildlife, and local economy. From 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, Coastal Rivers will...
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Oak Park board focuses on five key goals

The current village board of Oak Park is already outdoing the previous board in terms of efficiency, at least in the arena of goal setting. The board adopted its goals for the years 2021 through 2023 during its June 14 meeting, just slightly over a month after the May 3 swearing in of new members. The process of adopting board goals for the years 2019 through 2021, on the other hand, spanned months, with the previous board finally doing so on Jan. 13, 2020.
Pittsburgh, PAsopghreporter.com

Neighborhood Initiatives Fund will focus on Avenues of Hope

The application process for Round 3 of its Neighborhood Initiatives Fund (NIF) Program is open with applications due August 31. The NIF Program makes it easier for City of Pittsburgh communities to access funding for neighborhood-scale projects. Since the beginning of the program in 2019, NIF awards have been granted to 28 projects across more than 20 city neighborhoods for a total investment of over $1.4 million.
PoliticsThe Tribune-Democrat

Greg Vitali | Environmental Protection needs more funding

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has been woefully underfunded for years. This is primarily due to a Republican-controlled state Legislature, which has consistently pushed for DEP budget cuts. Unless Gov. Tom Wolf makes environmental funding a priority in current budget negotiations, the status quo will continue. The Commonwealth is...