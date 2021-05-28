Protecting Mississippi River Key Focus of IL Fund

The current village board of Oak Park is already outdoing the previous board in terms of efficiency, at least in the arena of goal setting. The board adopted its goals for the years 2021 through 2023 during its June 14 meeting, just slightly over a month after the May 3 swearing in of new members. The process of adopting board goals for the years 2019 through 2021, on the other hand, spanned months, with the previous board finally doing so on Jan. 13, 2020.