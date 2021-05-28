Vegetarian Delight

Fiery jalapeño and whole peppercorns mingle with rich coconut milk for a perfect balance of heat and creamy coolness in this nourishing dish from the Make It Vegan cookbook. In a sauté pan over medium-high heat, warm oil until shimmering. Add onion, jalapeño, chicken strips, and peppercorns and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent and chicken strips are slightly crisped on edges, 5 to 6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and add smashed garlic. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic is fragrant.