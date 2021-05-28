Vegetarian Delight

When you think Indian food, do you think butter chicken, samosas and naan? Of course! They’re delicious and should be celebrated. But what you may not know is they’re indigenous to Northern parts of India. Southern India celebrates food a little differently. The recipes down south significantly differ from those you’d find in the north. While North Indian food is spicy and usually high in fat (most likely to support the body to deal with colder climate of the regions), South Indian food is considered a bit more subtle in its flavors and lighter on the stomach. Of course, generalizations of any cuisine aren’t fair, since they’re so diverse. So it’s really a matter of exploring different types of food and discovering what suits your palate.