NILES, Ohio — AK's Italian Hots LLC has issued a voluntary recall of its Italian hot peppers as well as its pickles involving stores in its native Trumbull County. While no health issues have been reported yet, the company says the foods in question were not properly inspected by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The products were sold at Cortland's Coopers Cycle & Fitness Center, Macali's Giant Eagle in Niles, and Scarpaci Produce in Warran between January and June of this year.