Table 128 Bistro and Bar, a popular restaurant that’s been open since 2013, is closing its doors in Clive but plans are in the works to reopen at a new location in the fall. “I was a little surprised by that and upset for about 10 minutes,” said Pritchard, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of American in Hyde Park, N.Y. “I decided to pick up a new lease and move. ... It’s surprising how gilded that [new door that opens] can be.”