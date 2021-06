James’ All The Colours of You is a vibrant, eclectic, immediately likable collection of songs. Element of post-punk, krautrock, indie, and synth-pop fade in and fade out as the album moves along, with the band demonstrating mastery in whatever genre they choose to play in. The album was recording during the pandemic and thematically the challenges of 2020 are present throughout yet—surprise twist—as serious as all this subject matter is at times, All The Colours Of You is a total joy to hear. One of James’ strongest releases in years, this multi-layered release will reveal more and more of its magic with each spin.