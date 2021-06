Do you tend to fall asleep staring at your wall, window, or partner, as opposed to the ceiling or pillow? If so, you’re in good company: Most people spend the night on their sides. In fact, up to 75 percent of people are side sleepers, according to Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, a board-certified spinal and orthopedic surgeon. While you obviously know what type of sleeper you are, you might not know that to have a truly restful sleep, you need to find the right pillow. Here’s where it gets tricky: There are different “best pillows” for every type of sleeper. What are the best pillows for side sleepers? You’re about to find out.