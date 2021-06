WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan was not the first one in the company to bring up a possible working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling, according to an update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was reported last week that Khan has been in talks with NJPW officials about WWE possibly becoming the official American partner for the Japanese organization. The talks reportedly date back to late March or early April. It was later revealed that Daniel Bryan possibly working some NJPW dates was a big topic of discussion in the negotiations.