Mass gatherings during Malaysian election directly and indirectly boosted COVID-19 spread, study suggests

SEATTLE, June 10, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Medical Adherence Market – Insights. Compliance of a patient to the prescribed medications with recommended dosage and stipulated time is called medical adherence. Proper medical adherence can help to avoid major health problems. According to America Heart Association Inc. (2016) around 3 out 4 people in the U.S. do not take their medications as directed, which leads to around 125,000 fatalities, annually. Major factors that promote medical non-adherence include, failing to take medication on time, high costs of medicines, and lack of awareness about the importance of taking medication in a timely manner. For instance, according to the stats of the Million Hearts based on study conducted in 2009, out of 100 prescriptions written only 50-70 are received at the pharmacy and 48-66 purchase the prescribed medication. Out of these, only 25-30 takes their medications properly and around only 15-20 refill the medications as prescribed.