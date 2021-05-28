Cancel
U.S. drivers to get hit by soaring pump prices over memorial day holiday

By joeym
WTAX
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re driving anywhere this holiday weekend you can expect to pay up for gas. The American Automobile Association (Triple “A”) reports that U.S. drivers will see the highest gasoline prices in seven years when they hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend. Retail gasoline prices are at about $3.04 per gallon on average nationwide, the most expensive since 2014. And after a year of lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic, some 34 million American are expected to hit the highways between yesterday (May 27th) and Monday (May 31st.) That’s a 53 percent increase in travelers from 2020, which is still ten percent lower than in 2019. GasBudy’s Patrick De Haan adds that the increase in gas price “is still due to the Colonial outage recovery, plus high demand, making it hard for stations to get back on top of things.” (Reuters.com)

