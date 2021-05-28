Morning Report: Richard Schaefer says he has ‘one task’ and will do ‘whatever I can’ to deliver Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is still holding out hope that he will fight Jon Jones next and not Derrick Lewis. Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in March at UFC 260 to become the new heavyweight champion of the world. For his first title defense he was fully expected to fight Jones, but the UFC and Jones have not been able to come to terms on a new contract for this heavyweight superfight. With Jones temporarily out of the picture, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Lewis will be next in line for a belt coming off of a KO win over Curtis Blaydes. The plan is for them to headline UFC 265 in August in Houston, Texas.