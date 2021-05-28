Morning Report: Richard Schaefer says he has ‘one task’ and will do ‘whatever I can’ to deliver Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou
Earlier this week, former UFC light heavyweight champion retained the services of former Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer as his new advisor. This comes on the heels of Jones parting with his longtime representation by First Round Management, and though their relationship is reportedly a multi-fight deal, Schaefer’s first and most important role will be to help negotiate with the UFC regarding a potential superfight against heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.www.mmafighting.com