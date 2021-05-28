Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Morning Report: Richard Schaefer says he has ‘one task’ and will do ‘whatever I can’ to deliver Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, former UFC light heavyweight champion retained the services of former Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer as his new advisor. This comes on the heels of Jones parting with his longtime representation by First Round Management, and though their relationship is reportedly a multi-fight deal, Schaefer’s first and most important role will be to help negotiate with the UFC regarding a potential superfight against heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

www.mmafighting.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Chuck Liddell
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Chael Sonnen
Person
Paige Vanzant
Person
Niko Price
Person
Henry Cejudo
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Diego Sanchez
Person
Dana White
Person
Eddie Alvarez
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Neil Magny
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Jon Jones
Person
T.j. Dillashaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epo#Combat#First Round Management#Siriusxm S Fight Nation#Golden Boy Promotions#Oscar De La Hoya#Mcdojo#Elevation Fight Team#Mith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCUSA Today

Dana White signs two to UFC deals, offers Contender Series to third after scouting Houston event

The UFC roster is two fighters deeper after promotion president Dana White scouted Fury FC 46 in Houston this past Sunday. Following their knockout victories in title fights, bantamweight Mana Martinez and featherweight Fernando Padilla were offered UFC contracts by the boss himself, who was there for the filming of a yet-to-be-released episode of “Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight.”
UFCPosted by
TheStreet

Stake.com Joins Forces With UFC Champion Francis Ngannou

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has been announced as the latest brand ambassador of Stake.com, the official betting partner of the UFC. Ngannou, also known as '"The Predator," becomes the second UFC champion to tie up with Stake, which already boasts of a partnership with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.
UFCmmanews.com

Ex-Manager Says He Hasn’t Talked To Jon Jones In Three Years

The working relationship between Jon Jones and Malki Kawa wasn’t exactly what many had envisioned. For years, Jones had Kawa of First Round Management as his manager. The two had worked together for 11 years. That’s why it came as a surprise to many when First Round Management announced that it parted ways with Jones back in April. It was later revealed that Jones has aligned himself with former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer.
UFCBloody Elbow

The Mookie & Crookie Show 125: Kawa says he hasn’t spoken to Jones in years

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday.
UFCmmanews.com

Francis Ngannou The Latest To Begin Questioning Fighter Pay

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has become the latest fighter to speak out about the controversially low fighter pay in the UFC. His comments came after YouTube star Logan Paul entered the ring with undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on Sunday. The exhibition bout, in which Paul lasted the entire eight rounds, is expected to have brought ‘Maverick’ over $20 million.
UFChotnewhiphop.com

Francis Ngannou Questions UFC Salaries Amid Mayweather-Paul Fight

Francis Ngannou is one of the best fighters in the entire UFC and he is currently the heavyweight champion. He is set to fight Derrick Lewis in a few months from now where he will get to defend his title for the very first time. Of course, most fans wanted to see Ngannou go up against Jon Jones, however, a contract dispute with Dana White prevented that from happening. Since then, many have been speaking honestly about White's practices when it comes to paying his fighters, and it's clear that many want a change.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones believes there are “huge things” in his future despite Dana White’s recent comments

UFC superstar Jon Jones believes that there are still “huge things” in his future despite UFC president Dana White’s recent comments. Jones has been involved in very public contract negotiations over a potential superfight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Recently, White said that the UFC is moving on and giving the title shot to Derrick Lewis instead. The UFC has apparently approached Jones about the idea of fighting former champion Stipe Miocic, but he is uninterested in that fight, too. That led to White making comments following UFC 262 which suggested that the UFC doesn’t care whether or not Jones ever fights again.
UFCtheovertimer.com

Nate Diaz responds to Francis Ngannou’s money complaints

Since Francis Ngannou became heavyweight champion, the Cameroonian has been more active on social media. Particularly regarding issues surrounding the pay UFC fighters receive. On Sunday night, Ngannou posted a message on social media expressing his displeasure after YouTuber Logan Paul reported $20 million in earnings for making a boxing...
UFCMMAmania.com

Jon Jones content to play Dana White’s waiting game, turns negotiations over to God

UFC President Dana White doesn’t care if former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones ever makes his return to the Octagon, following failed negotiations for a heavyweight title fight against reigning division kingpin Francis Ngannou. It would appear the feeling is mutual. “I’m really not sure when I’ll be fighting next,...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou wants Jon Jones next, not Derrick Lewis: “I love that fight”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is still holding out hope that he will fight Jon Jones next and not Derrick Lewis. Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in March at UFC 260 to become the new heavyweight champion of the world. For his first title defense he was fully expected to fight Jones, but the UFC and Jones have not been able to come to terms on a new contract for this heavyweight superfight. With Jones temporarily out of the picture, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Lewis will be next in line for a belt coming off of a KO win over Curtis Blaydes. The plan is for them to headline UFC 265 in August in Houston, Texas.
UFCmmanytt.com

Jon Jones Responds to Francis: You’re Not a Champ

Jon Jones has sent a tweet to Francis Ngannou after the reigning heavyweight champion spoke about him in an interview with TMZ sports. After Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in their re-match for the UFC 260 title, there was hope that Ngannou would defend his belt against Jones. During the...
UFCcasinobeats.com

Francis Ngannou becomes Stake brand ambassador

Cryptocurrency casino and sportsbook Stake.com has depended its ties with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, after announcing UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou as its latest brand ambassador. Also known as ‘’The Predator,’’ he becomes the second UFC champion to tie up with Stake, which already boasts of a partnership with UFC...
UFCmmanews.com

Francis Ngannou Remains Focused On Jones, Brushes Off Lewis Talks

Francis Ngannou remains focused solely on Jon Jones for his first UFC heavyweight title defense. After negotiations between Jon Jones and the UFC for a Ngannou/Jones superfight seemingly died literally minutes after Ngannou became champion, it didn’t take long for UFC President Dana White to move on. White is a forward-moving kind of guy, and when Jones began playing hardball negotiations, White took his own ball and went home.
UFCPosted by
IBTimes

UFC News: Jon Jones Sends Stern Warning To Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones has sent Francis Ngannou a reminder about being a champion. Ngannou is still yearning for a fight against Jones. UFC president Dana White had earlier hinted that Ngannou vs. Jones may finally happen. As his UFC heavyweight debut looms, Jon Jones has reminded Francis Ngannou of one thing...