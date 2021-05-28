Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Catch the Ashtray

psiloveyou.xyz
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLola and Dan were friends for six years when I was first introduced to them. I was sitting on a white, goose-feathered sofa in a luxurious home, belonging to some rich, fancy someone or other. I assumed that Lola and Dan were an item, seeing that they were impossibly close...

psiloveyou.xyz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashtray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
EntertainmentThought Catalog

Dream Catching

Maybe the threads of you that you’ve decided to reveal to the public eye are needles in a haystack for those who stumble across them by chance and not by find. I know nothing about you except everything that I do. The fact is, every picture you upload follows a...
TV SeriesABC Action News

Catching up with Stars of The Good Doctor

Get ready for the much-anticipated part two of the season finale of ABC's hit drama The Good Doctor. We catch up with the talented stars of the series, Freddie Highmore and Christina Chang. For more info, visit: https://abc.com/. The season finale of The Good Doctor is airing on 6/7.
Hobbiesthecranberryeagle.com

Catch and release

Best friends Laydon Darragh, left, and Ethan Schrecengost, of Middlesex Township, spent the day fishing at Glade Run Lake with the help of Laydon's mother, Kayley Darragh. The 8-year-olds had fun catching and releasing blue gill and small mouth bass while Kayley Darragh untangled lines and baited hooks. Best friends...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Jackass star Chris Pontius chases a porch pirate who stole a package from his front door

Jackass star Chris Pontius has chased down a porch pirate who stole his wife’s parcel from the front door of their multimillion-dollar home in Tarzana, California. If you’re not yet familiar with the term, a “porch pirate” refers to someone who steals newly delivered packages from other people’s front doors – an act that has become increasingly common over the past decade.
Retailarchitecturaldigest.com

It’s Time to Reconsider the Ashtray

Regardless if you live in a smoke-friendly household, ashtrays can be inconspicuously chic decor items that add a spark of personality to your humble abode. And while some are overtly designed for traditional smoking purposes, more subtle iterations can double (and triple) as statement art pieces or decorative trays to hold loose change, keys, and jewelry. Best of all, these eclectic complements come in all shapes and sizes—from modern designs by contemporary artists and local artisans to collectible porcelains resold by vintage dealers. So whether you’re buying for their intended use, curating your own personal gallery, or have some bare shelves in need of a serious facelift, we’ve rounded up some of the best-looking ashtrays both smokers and nonsmokers alike can mutually appreciate.
Joseph Hellerscttx.com

“Catch-22” By Neal Murphy

June 4, 2021 - Have you ever been caught in a “catch-22” situation? I think most all of us have at one time or another. Just what is meant by this phrase, and from whence did it come?. The “official” definition of “catch-22” is this – “a paradoxical situation from...
Photographynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Catching a glimpse of the sunrise

Jun. 10—On an August morning I ventured to Fort Smallwood Park, a place I had never been before, but on a map it looked like it had potential to provide a decent location for a sunrise over the Chesapeake Bay. I arrived before dawn and spotted a fisherman, so I...
Entertainmentradiofacts.com

Catch “Salute THEM” Awards This Weekend

Join Café Mocha this weekend for a musical journey on both radio and TV with the Salute THEM Awards ‘live’ from the new National Museum Of African-American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville. Sunday, June 6th we’re streaming @ www.salutethemawards.com at 7pm ET and making our TV debut on BNC.TVat 10pm ET. On behalf of Loni Love, YoYo, Angelique Perrin and myself, thanks for your support of ‘radio from a woman’s perspective’…see you Sunday. Sheila Eldridge – Creator & Executive producer – Café Mocha Network.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Creature-Catching Virtual Festivals

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is going virtual this year and the two-day event that promises plenty of rewards for players. On July 17th, all Trainers have access to the festival and they will get to explore themed habitats that rotate throughout the event. During each dedicated habitat hour, select Pokémon will appear more frequently.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Rainbow Stag ACNH: How to Catch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Rainbow Stag is a rare bug to catch. This insect has a multi-colored shell and is featured during the Summer months in the Northern Hemisphere. Rainbow Stags are available in June, July, August, and September in the Northern Hemisphere. As for Southern Hemisphere users, Rainbow Stags are available in December, January, February, and March.
Recipessweetphi.com

Catching up with the Kelnhofers-95

This post may contain affiliate links, please see my privacy policy for details. This week on Catching up with the Kelnhofers, I am finally feeling better and it’s amazing! Read on for some great summer recipes and a game I can’t wait to play. There’s no sugar coating it, I’ve...
Animalsocala-news.com

Cattle Egret Catching A Toad

Patience on a rainy day paid off for this cattle egret that caught a toad for a snack. Thanks to Nancy Stephens for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Schenectady, NYunion.edu

Catching up with...Dan Venning

Dan Venning is an assistant professor of Theater and Dance, teaches in the Department of English, and is a core faculty member in the interdisciplinary programs in American Studies and Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies. His work on theater history, dramatic literature and performance criticism interrogates the intersections between theater, national culture and personal identity. He joined Union in 2017 and lives in Schenectady with his spouse, Emma. He grew up in Oakland, Calif.
Musicskiddle.com

The Best Artists to Catch at Mood Swings

It's been a joy to see that some gigs have been able to go ahead recently, even if they have been socially distanced. The pandemic has stunted the growth of artists, who haven't been able to have their new songs resonate with audiences in person. Now, we can finally start to regain that incredibly tight bond between the audience and performer that makes for unforgettable moments and solidifies the bonds that we can have with particular songs.
Music1001tracklists.com

Catching Up With Noah Ayrton

We’re joined by Noah Ayrton, who’s fresh off the release of a huge collaboration with Going Deeper titled “Without You” on Future House Music. Noah tells us about what it was like working with the Russian duo and gives us some insight on his sound and influences. Big things are right on the horizon for the Canadian producer!
Designers & Collectionsnationaljeweler.com

Watch: Catching Up With the Jewelry Coach

Pat Henneberry is a busy woman, but she made some time recently to sit down with National Jeweler. The industry veteran, better known to many as The Jewelry Coach, sat down with Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff to talk about her new role as chief marketing officer of Zorella Fine Jewelry, life during the pandemic, and the book she has coming out.
Photographyrangefinderonline.com

Eye-Catching Portraits and Photos of the Week

Portrait photography can run the gamut in type and style—everything from the traditional "head and shoulders" shot to lifestyle and environmental, candid and street, glamour, boudoir, maternity sessions and much more. View some of the eye-catching photos of the week that stopped us in our tracks, discover the concepts behind them and how they were executed.
Musiccountry1025.com

Catch Of The Week: JC McCord

Well-crafted stories, hooks that keep you hanging on, strong vocals, melodies that take you places…It’s all here in the music of JC McCord, but his backstory draws immense appreciation for his art. Jason Carter McCord’s journey to present day is an interesting one, to say the least. His road to...
MusicThe Quietus

Death, Angels & Magic: Daniel Spicer On Elvis Presley's Way Down

In our monthly subscriber's only essay Daniel Spicer has a Proustian rush listening to Elvis Presley's career concluding single Way Down, is reminded of the fragility of existence and is catapulted back into a childhood of ageing teds, biker gangs and wyrd Cornish magic... My copy of Elvis Presley’s The...
Googlethree29.com

Catching Up with… Justin Welenofsky

Justin is our Lead Web Developer at Three29 with an impressive range of programming languages, and the ability to get to the root of any issue that comes our way. He is the go-to guy for any complex security issues, and one of the many talented devs we have for custom web and app builds. We caught up with Justin to learn more about what drives his work ethic and passion for web development outside of the workplace.