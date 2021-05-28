How I Shop: Christina Najjar, AKA @ItsMeTinx

MOJEH meets designer-of-the-moment Christopher John Rogers, celebrated for fantastically enthusiastic pieces that are at once mood-boosting and commanding. The chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, its numerous lockdowns and life-altering shifts pushed many designers to rethink the functionality of their work. Some turned away from the theatrics of fashion in pursuit of distinctly pared-back collections, while others scrapped entire business models, turned their back on the seasonal formula and began producing capsules and ‘drops’ only when demand dictated. Some simply leaned further into the aesthetic that had already served them for years. With a penchant for colour, excessive silhouettes and lots of luminescence, Louisiana-born, Brooklyn-based Christopher John Rogers falls distinctly into this last group. “We took this route because it’s true to us; it’s the core of the brand,” the designer tells MOJEH from his hub in New York City. “Volume, colour, tailoring, and offering clothing that I always try and lead with honesty and fullness, as opposed to trying to be someone else or something that I’m not.”