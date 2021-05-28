How I Shop: Christina Najjar, AKA @ItsMeTinx
Christina Najjar is what you might call a "girls' girl." In the literal sense, Najjar — a 30-year-old content creator and writer whom you may know better by her nickname and handle, "Tinx" — speaks frequently about her experience attending all-girls' schools or living in a sorority while studying English and Creative Writing at Stanford University. But in practice, Najjar has both created and fostered an online community for women that isn't unlike that of a rowdy happy hour shared between best friends.fashionista.com