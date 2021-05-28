Tour a Modernist Malibu Gem That Was Saved From Being a Teardown
Let others rhapsodize the new, the soulless, the blank slates. Philippe Naouri covets the old. "I'm into vintage Levi's, vintage cars, vintage watches, vintage everything," says the Los Angeles developer and former fashion designer. So it follows that, last year, when he happened upon the last home that the midcentury architect Edward Fickett built in Malibu (a 1973 relic with its best days long past, which others considered to be a teardown), he saw a haven.