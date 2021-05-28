Cancel
Tour a Modernist Malibu Gem That Was Saved From Being a Teardown

By Sheila Marika r
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 19 days ago
Let others rhapsodize the new, the soulless, the blank slates. Philippe Naouri covets the old. “I’m into vintage Levi’s, vintage cars, vintage watches, vintage everything,” says the Los Angeles developer and former fashion designer. So it follows that, last year, when he happened upon the last home that the midcentury architect Edward Fickett built in Malibu (a 1973 relic with its best days long past, which others considered to be a teardown), he saw a haven.

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

