Mid-Century style's present-day popularity begs the question: Did the aesthetics of the 1950s and 1960s ever actually fall out of fashion? Well, maybe not in terms of chic furniture and rejuvenated vintage duds...but as far as dining trends go, it's definitely true that certain dishes that were all the rage in the '50s and '60s don't enjoy the same acclaim these days. However, we think that it's time to reexamine a dessert that constantly appeared on potluck tables and dinner party spreads in the middle of the 20th century (and has been notably absent from the culinary scene ever since). That's right...we're talking about the Jello mold.