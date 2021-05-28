Madewell Gets Into Upcycling With a Capsule of Patchwork Dresses by La Réunion

Not so long ago, a collaboration between a big brand and an independent designer often played out like this: The brand would borrow the designer’s aesthetic, tweak it for their own audience, slap their name on the label, and call it a day. Maybe the designer would get a cut of the profits, but maybe not—and they likely wouldn’t have much control over how the garments were made or marketed. That kind of surface-level collaboration still happens in 2021, but the projects that resonate are the ones that tell a deeper story.