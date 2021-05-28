2021 French Open women's odds, picks, best predictions: International tennis expert avoiding Aryna Sabalenka

Novak Djokovic, the world’s 1st male tennis player, faces an interesting challenge in the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open. Djokovic, who is also No. 1 on the field, will face No. 9 Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals. The match is set for Wednesday at 2pm at Roland Garros. While nothing is certain, the winner is on his way to facing Rafael Nadal, the previous favorite of the tournament, in the next round.