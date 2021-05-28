2021 French Open women's odds, picks, best predictions: International tennis expert avoiding Aryna Sabalenka
Despite third-ranked Simona Halep's withdrawal due to injury, the 2021 French Open at Paris will feature some of the best women's tennis players in the world. Among them will be Ashley Barty, who won the 2019 French Open, and Iga Swiatek, who won last year's event. Action began Monday with qualifiers that will set the 2021 French Open bracket before main-draw play begins Sunday at Roland-Garros.