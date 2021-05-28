Cancel
Sex Crimes

Minor Girl Gang-Raped While Out To Relieve Herself, 3 Accused Arrested

By Suman Varandani
International Business Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn yet another case of abuse against women in India, a minor girl was gang-raped by three men when she had gone out of her house to relieve herself. The incident took place in a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The police launched an investigation after a case was filed by the locals, following which the three men were arrested under various sections of Indian Penal Code, according to local daily Live Hindustan [Google Translation showed]. All three accused in the case were currently in police custody.

