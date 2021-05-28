Sell Your Company For a Higher Price By Telling a Better Story

We all tend to have one common goal in life, and that is to make enough money to live comfortably and support the ones we love. There is a lot of talk about making money, and how to get rich quick, and all other outlandish attitudes surrounding money-making, but where is all the conversation about spending money? As someone who started investing in myself earlier in life, one thing I learned is how to spend my money wisely and how to invest further in myself, my business, and in areas that contribute to something of importance.