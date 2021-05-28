This Reactor May Have Finally Solved Nuclear Fusion's Biggest Problem

Battlefield 2042 is doing a lot of things that fans had been hoping it would. It’s promising larger maps than ever before, new levels of destruction, dynamic events like storms and tornados to ratchet up the chaos in every map, more of that classic vehicular action that the series is known for, interesting new mechanics with multiple playable Specialists, and more. By all accounts, it looks like the most ambitious game in the series in quite a long time. Given all that, the general mood within the series’ fanbase following Battlefield 2042’s announcement should have been one of excitement and celebration- and though there is plenty of that going on, it’s not completely untarnished.