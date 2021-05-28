Cancel
Energy Industry

This Reactor May Have Finally Solved Nuclear Fusion's Biggest Problem

By Caroline Delbert
Popular Mechanics
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unique nuclear reactor could finally solve a huge fusion problem. The MAST Upgrade tokamak has a special exhaust system that reduces heat. With less heat, the reactor can run longer without replacing ruined parts. With a revolutionary new heat exhaust system, scientists in England might have just found the...

