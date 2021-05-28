Cancel
Dianne Morales’ beautiful mess — Council boosts housing vouchers — Racketeering charge in Trump Org probe?

By ERIN DURKIN, ANNA GRONEWOLD with JONATHAN CUSTODIO
POLITICO
 19 days ago

The staff drama engulfing Dianne Morales’ mayoral campaign ratcheted up quite a few notches last night. The left-leaning candidate fired four staffers who had been involved in an effort to unionize campaign workers, and the aides’ union declared plans for an immediate work stoppage in response. There’s a lot going...

www.politico.com
