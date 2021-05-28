Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Available In Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department has received another supply of Janssen Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Clinics for adults age 18+ have begun and is available from 8-11:30 and from 1-3:30 at the health department in Shelbyvillle. Please contact the Health Department for an appointment time. The vaccine is a single dose shot. The CDC recommends that all adults receive the vaccine and there is no charge for it. For more information, contact the Shelby County Health Department at 774-9555 Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 4 PM. The Health Department is located at 1700 West South 3rd Street in Shelbyville.