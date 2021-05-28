Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, IL

Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Available In Shelby County

By Leroy Kleimola
taylorvilledailynews.com
 19 days ago

The Shelby County Health Department has received another supply of Janssen Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Clinics for adults age 18+ have begun and is available from 8-11:30 and from 1-3:30 at the health department in Shelbyvillle. Please contact the Health Department for an appointment time. The vaccine is a single dose shot. The CDC recommends that all adults receive the vaccine and there is no charge for it. For more information, contact the Shelby County Health Department at 774-9555 Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 4 PM. The Health Department is located at 1700 West South 3rd Street in Shelbyville.

taylorvilledailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Shelby County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Shelbyville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnson And Johnson#Cdc#The Health Department#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Reaction to Biden-Putin summit ranges from ‘positive’ to ‘disturbing’

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at their first summit on Wednesday to hold talks on arms control and cybersecurity. Here is some reaction to their bilateral meeting in Geneva. VLADIMIR KARA-MURZA, RUSSIAN OPPOSITION POLITICIAN AND VICE PRESIDENT, FREE RUSSIA FOUNDATION. "President...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.