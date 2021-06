Vaccination against Covid was always going to be a massive challenge for India - a country of some 1.4 billion people. The programme had a smooth enough start. India began giving jabs on 16 January, first to frontline workers and those above the age of 60. But by May, when the drive was thrown open to everyone above the age of 18, the country was severely low on stocks - even as demand surged in the wake of a devastating second wave.