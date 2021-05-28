Cancel
NotaryCam 2021 ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative Gives Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its semi-annual “Help a Hero” initiative will once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

