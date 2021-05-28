New York father accused of raping three 13-year-old girls during daughter’s sleepovers

NEW YORK — Police in New York are offering up to a $3,500 reward in the search for a Queens man accused of raping three girls whom his daughter had invited over for sleepovers, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WNBC and WPIX, investigators believe Dwayne Gordon, 41, of Queens, raped the victims, who are all 13 years old, during sleepovers at his Springfield Gardens home. The rapes occurred “on several occasions” from October 2020 through May, the outlets reported.

The TV stations, citing unnamed police sources, also reported that Gordon drugged the girls.

Gordon, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to WPIX.

If you have any information about Gordon’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

