Florida State of Recruiting: Who are the 2022 defensive backs you need to know?

As we’ve formally turned the page to the Class of 2022, we’re wrapping up our Florida State of Recruiting series. As a reminder, this is meant to be a snapshot in time of the current prospects committed to, trending with, or known to have mutual interest in the Florida State Seminoles football program. It’s not meant to be an exhaustive list, so expect to see names added/removed (as needed) throughout the ’22 cycle, including any transfer portal options that may become available. Uncommitted targets aren’t presented in any specific order.